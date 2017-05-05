Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party

Chef Annie Pettry will host fellow competitors from last season’s Top Chef: Charleston for a special Beats & Eats event in the Cellar Lounge at Decca Friday, May 5 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Revelers can mingle with Katsuji Tanabe, Gerald Sombright, season winner Brooke Williamson and other surprise guests while enjoying old-school hip-hop music from DJ Ryan Rugger, drink specials and a one-night-only late-night menu of the chefs’ favorite snacks, all under $10. The Derby Eve event is free to attend.

For more information visit deccarestaurant.com