Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party

Google Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 iCalendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00

Cellar Lounge at Decca 812 E. Market, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party

Chef Annie Pettry will host fellow competitors from last season’s Top Chef: Charleston for a special Beats & Eats event in the Cellar Lounge at Decca Friday, May 5 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Revelers can mingle with Katsuji Tanabe, Gerald Sombright, season winner Brooke Williamson and other surprise guests while enjoying old-school hip-hop music from DJ Ryan Rugger, drink specials and a one-night-only late-night menu of the chefs’ favorite snacks, all under $10. The Derby Eve event is free to attend.

For more information visit deccarestaurant.com

Info

Cellar Lounge at Decca 812 E. Market, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00 iCalendar - Top Chef Alums at Decca for late-night Derby Eve Party - 2017-05-05 23:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 17, 2017

Tuesday

April 18, 2017

Wednesday

April 19, 2017

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™