Tossed and FoundSaturday, June 28, 20259:00 AM – 1:00 PMBodley-Bullock House (200 Market St., Lexington)

Tossed & Found – Charity Rummage Sale

Join us for Tossed & Found, a one-day charity rummage sale hosted by the 2025 Class of the Junior League of Lexington, benefitting the preservation and maintenance of the League’s historic headquarters in downtown Lexington.

This much-loved community event offers incredible deals on a wide variety of gently used and new items.

All proceeds go to the preservation and maintenance of the Junior League of Lexington’s historic Headquarters at the Bodley-Bullock House. Unsold items will be donated to local nonprofits.

