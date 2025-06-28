Tossed & Found – Charity Rummage Sale

to

Bodley-Bullock House 200 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join us for Tossed & Found, a one-day charity rummage sale hosted by the 2025 Class of the Junior League of Lexington, benefitting the preservation and maintenance of the League’s historic headquarters in downtown Lexington.

This much-loved community event offers incredible deals on a wide variety of gently used and new items.

All proceeds go to the preservation and maintenance of the Junior League of Lexington’s historic Headquarters at the Bodley-Bullock House. Unsold items will be donated to local nonprofits.

Charity & Fundraisers, Markets, Outdoor
