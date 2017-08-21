Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Franklin Drive-In

Franklin Drive-In 6250 Nashville Rd., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Simpson County Tourism Commission will sponsor a Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Franklin Drive-In. Partial Eclipse starts at 11:58am; with the total eclipse at 1:26pm. Totality duration at the Drive-In is 2 minutes and 34 seconds (one of the longest totality times in the area). Admission is $5 per car load with the option to rent another spot for viewing equipment. Narration by Tom Mason, telescope operator at Mt. Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, CA. Telescopes will be set up for close-up viewing and cell phone photography. Refreshments and eclipse glasses will be available for sale.

For more information call 270-586-3040 or visit facebook.com/solareclipsefranklinky2017

270-586-3040

