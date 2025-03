× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Touch a Truck – Countdown to Kindergarten

FREE admission.

Drop-In style format between 10a and 1p (with quiet hour from Noon-1p without sirens or horns). See AMAZING vehicles like a fire truck, bucket truck, school bus, tow truck and MORE! Hands-On activities for children and parents to do together to “Get Ready for School.” Take home activity packs for children birth to 6 while supplies last. Targeted for families with children birth to 6 years old but open to all families. Interested in displaying your vehicle? Contact OldhamTouchATruck@gmail.com

This event is brought to you by The Oldham County Early Childhood Regional Collaborative and our Community Partners.

For more information, please call 502.233.1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/