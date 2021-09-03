Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party
to
Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Touchdowns & Tunes
Touchdowns & Tunes Tailgate Party
Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party
Join the party in Paducah this Labor Day weekend at the Touchdowns & Tunes Tailgate Party! This 3-day festival unites lovers of country music and college football bringing you non-stop game coverage and good music.
2021 headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young, passes are on sale now!
For more information call (270) 443-8783 or visit paducah.travel/events/touchdowns-%26-tunes-tailgate-party/22461/