Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party

Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Join the party in Paducah this Labor Day weekend at the Touchdowns & Tunes Tailgate Party! This 3-day festival unites lovers of country music and college football bringing you non-stop game coverage and good music.

2021 headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young, passes are on sale now!

For more information call (270) 443-8783 or visit paducah.travel/events/touchdowns-%26-tunes-tailgate-party/22461/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Sports
