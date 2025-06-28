Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers

to

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers

Explore Kentucky’s literary and artistic heritage through a guided tour of historic Frankfort Cemetery. From poets like Theodore O’Hara and Robert Burns Wilson, to artists like Paul Sawyier and Joel Tanner Hart, we will discuss the lives and legacies of those who have shaped Kentucky’s cultural landscape. Join us afterwards in the Research Library to view selections from our archives related to these famous figures! Tour begins at Daniel Boone’s grave in the Frankfort Cemetery and finishes at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/tour-of-frankfort-cemeterys-artists-and-writers

Info

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
to
Google Calendar - Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers - 2025-06-28 10:00:00 ical