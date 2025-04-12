× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Tour of Frankfort Cemetery's Artists and Writers

Explore Kentucky’s literary and artistic heritage through a guided tour of historic Frankfort Cemetery. From poets like Theodore O’Hara and Robert Burns Wilson, to artists like Paul Sawyier and Joel Tanner Hart, we will discuss the lives and legacies of those who have shaped Kentucky’s cultural landscape. Join us afterwards in the Research Library to view selections from our archives related to these famous figures! Tour begins at Daniel Boone’s grave in the Frankfort Cemetery and finishes at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events