× Expand Cork N Crust Tour of Italy Wine Tasting Dinner

Tour of Italy Wine Tasting Dinner

Join us on Thursday, August 20 at 5:30 p.m. for an unforgettable Tour of Italy Wine Tasting Dinner.

A wine specialist from Skurnik Wines & Spirits will guide guests through a curated selection of Italian wines, sharing insights about each pour and answering questions throughout the evening. Guests will also enjoy a buffet-style dinner featuring flavors inspired by Italy.

Following the tasting, featured wines will be available for purchase so you can take home a new favorite.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat and get ready to sip, savor, and explore Italy one glass at a time.

For more information call 859.431.2675 or visit corkncrust.com/product/tour-of-italy-wine-tasting-dinner/