Tour of the Underground Railroad in Oldham County

Pre-registration required: Price includes lunch/drinks: $30 per person/$25 members.

This tour is lead by Dr. Nancy Theiss, author of the book A Tour of the Underground Railroad Along the Ohio River. As Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, Theiss has led research and programs that have been identified significant by the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, and hosted archaeological investigations since 2005 on the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. Participants on the tours will drive their own cars in a small caravan to specific sites of activities from Freedom Seekers during the Antebellum Era in Oldham County including grave sites, auction sites and house sites.

Call 502.222.0826 for reservations.