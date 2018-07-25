Track Across the Bluegrass

On this tour we will learn about the history of horse racing and the horse industry in Kentucky. Saddle up as we start our historic journey in Lexington. We will make stops at the Red Mile, Keeneland and the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. We will learn the history of these historic racing venues along with the first superstars of horse racing, African American jockeys. We will gallop down Old Frankfort Pike and enjoy lunch at Wallace Station. Afterwards, we will enjoy the beauty of the farms lining the Pike with a visit at one of the historic farms. We will then head down the stretch to visit the one and only Churchill Downs and learn about this historic venue and horse racing in Louisville. So join us in the Winner’s Circle after our race on the Track Across the Bluegrass.

This tour is approximately 8 hours long and will include a moderate amount of walking. It will include tours of Keeneland, Churchill Downs and one of Kentucky’s historic horse farms. Lunch at Wallace Station along with snacks and water are included. We will pick you up at the Lexington Visitor Center.

Price $100

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com