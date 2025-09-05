× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Trackside Tunes – Allen Lane Band

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their last annual Trackside Tunes Concert Series concert of the season. Have fun all summer long beginning on the first Friday of the month through September. Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar