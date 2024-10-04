Trackside Tunes featuring The Bottle Trees

FREE

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to come out for the final Trackside Tunes Concert Series. October’s concert will feature DJ/MC Mark Brockman as the opening act, followed by the headliner, The Bottle Trees. Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/