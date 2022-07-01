× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions The Decades

Trackside Tunes featuring The Decades

This eight piece band based out of Louisville, KY, is an entertainment powerhouse. The Decades feature the three-piece “Hundred Proof Horns,” a dynamic lead vocalist, and one of the most powerful rhythm sections performing on any concert stage. Each member boasts an extensive resume filled with musical superlatives and the national performing experience to impress any audience. Their extensive and eclectic repertoire spans several decades and musical genres including the Beach Boys, Bruno Mars, Motown sounds, and the swinging sixties and seventies, making The Decades one of America’s premier party bands. If you like to dance and sing along with your favorite tunes, this is the band for you! Many Main Street businesses will be open until 8 p.m. Bring your own chair. Food trucks will be on hand.

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/