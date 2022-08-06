Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare

× Expand Ida Clare Ida Clare

Ida Clare is a popular local band who will perform their blend of Bluegrass with a rock/Americana twist. They began as a jam band called Coffee Jam, because members had first met at the Monday jam sessions member Lea Cockrell hosted at her coffee shop, La Grange Coffee Roasters. The band plays a lot of original tunes and has performed at such local venues as 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Most Main Street businesses will be open late on Friday evening while the FREE concert is going on. Bring your own chair. Food trucks will be on hand.

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/