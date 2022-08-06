Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare

to

Alley Loop Corner of Walnut Ave. and Poplar Alley , Kentucky 40031

Ida Clare is a popular local band who will perform their blend of Bluegrass with a rock/Americana twist. They began as a jam band called Coffee Jam, because members had first met at the Monday jam sessions member Lea Cockrell hosted at her coffee shop, La Grange Coffee Roasters. The band plays a lot of original tunes and has performed at such local venues as 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Most Main Street businesses will be open late on Friday evening while the FREE concert is going on. Bring your own chair. Food trucks will be on hand.

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Alley Loop Corner of Walnut Ave. and Poplar Alley , Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.269.0126
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare - 2022-08-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare - 2022-08-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare - 2022-08-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trackside Tunes featuring Ida Clare - 2022-08-06 19:00:00 ical