Trackside Tunes featuring Ladies for Liberty with Big Band
Downtown La Grange/Main and Jefferson Streets Main and Jefferson Streets, Kentucky 40031
La Grange Main Street Program
The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to come out for the Trackside Tunes Concert Series for fun all summer long through October. July’s concert will feature the Friday Night Special Bourbon & Brass. Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park Pavilion.
Make plans to attend future concerts:
September 6: Allen Lane Band-country
October 4: The Bottle Trees- 50’s Sock Hop
For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/