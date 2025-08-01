× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Trackside Tunes – Historical Concert featuring Gold Brick

Trackside Tunes – Historical Concert featuring Gold Brick

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their annual Trackside Tunes Concert Series! Have fun all summer long beginning on the first Friday of the month through September. Augusts’s concert will feature as the Opening Act a DJ (as will all concerts). Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park

Remaining concert: September 5 – Country Dancing featuring the Allen Lane Band.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar