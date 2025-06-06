× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Trackside Tunes – Summer Vacation

Trackside Tunes – Summer Vacation

FREE

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their annual Trackside Tunes Concert Series! Have fun all summer long beginning on the first Friday in June and running through October. June’s concert will feature as the Opening Act a DJ (as will all concerts), and Rock Bottom Band as the Main Act. Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street.

Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park

July 5 – Patriotic Concert featuring Friday Night Special

August 1 – Historical Concert featuring Gold Brick

September 5 – Country dancing featuring the Allen Lane Band

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/