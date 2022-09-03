Trades Fair at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
Homeplace at Land Between the Lakes 4512 The Trace, City of Dover, Tennessee 37058
We will be hosting craftspeople from nearby areas who will be showcasing their talents in historic trades that were common during the 1850s. A variety of trades will be on display as well as vendors on the farm. This is a unique opportunity to connect with the tradespeople who keep these skills alive. Come out and bring the family to the Homeplace for a fun day on the farm!
For more information, please visit landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/attractions/homeplace/
