Tradewater Brewing Company's 3-Year Anniversary Party!
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Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Tradewater Brewing Company
Tradewater 3 year party Graphic
Tradewater Brewing Company's 3-Year Anniversary Party!
Join us Saturday, May 30th, from 2 PM - 11 PM as we celebrate three incredible years of brewing great beer and building an amazing community!
What’s Happening:
Multiple New Beer Releases – Be the first to try our latest brews!
Live Music (Starting at 5 PM!) – Featuring an amazing mash up of musicians from The Franklin Cardwell Band and The House of Payne!
Food Trucks – Enjoy delicious eats from Jus' Burgers & Mister Taco!
We’re shutting down our parking lot to make room for the festivities! A parking map will be provided closer to the event.
Mark your calendars, bring your friends, and let’s raise a glass to three years of Tradewater Brewing Company!
For more information call (270) 807-0493.