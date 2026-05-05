× Expand Tradewater Brewing Company Tradewater 3 year party Graphic

Tradewater Brewing Company's 3-Year Anniversary Party!

Join us Saturday, May 30th, from 2 PM - 11 PM as we celebrate three incredible years of brewing great beer and building an amazing community!

What’s Happening:

Multiple New Beer Releases – Be the first to try our latest brews!

Live Music (Starting at 5 PM!) – Featuring an amazing mash up of musicians from The Franklin Cardwell Band and The House of Payne!

Food Trucks – Enjoy delicious eats from Jus' Burgers & Mister Taco!

We’re shutting down our parking lot to make room for the festivities! A parking map will be provided closer to the event.

Mark your calendars, bring your friends, and let’s raise a glass to three years of Tradewater Brewing Company!

For more information call (270) 807-0493.