Trading Places at Gallery 104

July 29 – August 16

An exchange art show featuring member artists of the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOC) represented in Gallery 104 and the Shelby Regional Art Council’s (SRAC) Dogwood Gallery. All mediums and all subject accepted. AAOC artists will be displayed in the Dogwood Gallery located in Wakefield Scarce Gallery in Shelbyville and SRAC artists will be displayed in Gallery 104 in La Grange. People’s Choice Nominations will be collected at each gallery and will be awarded at each venue upon completion of the show. No prize money. Receptions: @ Gallery 104 - Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 7 pm and at the Dogwood Gallery - Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 7 pm.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/