× Expand Stacie Barton Traditional Tea Service on the second mondays of every month, seatings at noon and 6pm.

Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Join us at Murrini Cafe for a Traditional Tea Service! Indulge in a selection of traditional sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delectable desserts, all served alongside your choice of beverage. Reserve your spot now for an unforgettable experience!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org