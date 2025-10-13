Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Join us at Murrini Cafe for a Traditional Tea Service! Indulge in a selection of traditional sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delectable desserts, all served alongside your choice of beverage. Reserve your spot now for an unforgettable experience!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink
8592364054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Traditional Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-13 12:00:00 ical