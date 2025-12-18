Traditional Tea at Murrini Cafe
Murrini Cafe 409 West Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Traditional Tea Service: Second Mondays, Seatings at 12:00pm and 6:00PM.
Come and experience Tea Service at Murrini Café!
Join us for Tea on the Second Monday of each month, with sessions at noon and 6 pm.
Create memories and new traditions, with tasty house made treats and a delicious tea selection from Elmwood Inn Fine Teas.
For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org/registration/tea/
