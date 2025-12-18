Traditional Tea at Murrini Cafe

Murrini Cafe 409 West Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Come and experience Tea Service at Murrini Café!

Join us for Tea on the Second Monday of each month, with sessions at noon and 6 pm.

Create memories and new traditions, with tasty house made treats and a delicious tea selection from Elmwood Inn Fine Teas.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org/registration/tea/

8592364054
