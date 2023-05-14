Trail Discovery Hike: Wilson Creek Backcountry Hike at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest Wilson Creek

Trail Discovery Hike: Wilson Creek Backcountry Hike

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists. These longer guided hikes will help you get more familiar with Bernheim and its trails.

This 2-mile moderate hike usually provides an abundance and variety of early spring ephemeral wildflowers. Your guides will be taking a slower pace which will allow participants to discover, discuss and enjoy the unique features this trail has to offer. Very early spring wildflowers may be observed during this hike.

Water, sturdy treaded shoes or hiking boots, and hiking sticks are recommended for this hike. Tennis shoes are not recommended since the trail could be slippery in spots.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org