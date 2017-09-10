Trail of Tears Intertribal Pow Wow

Every year on the first full weekend after Labor Day, the Trail Of Tears Commission sponsors an intertribal Pow Wow at the park. A Pow Wow is a gathering of Native American people to celebrate their rich heritage; to socialize with old friends and make new ones and an opportunity to expose non-indians to the centuries old tradition of the various dances and Native American crafts; and to educate the Pow Wow visitors with story telling and Indian lore demonstrations Children also enjoy visiting our Pow Wow.

Come watch the dance competitions, enjoy traditional Indian Fry Bread, and shop the vendors with crafts and art!

For more information call 270-885-9096 or visit trailoftears.org