American Printing House for the Blind Train Your Puppy The Guide Dog Way with Doug and Julie Metz, Puppy RaisersDebra Lewis, Louisville Guide Dog UsersSaturday, September 28 1-3PM1839 Frankfort Avenue Louisville KY 40206www.aph.org/museumAdmission is free. For reservations email KCarpenter@aph.org or call 502-899-2213

Train Your Puppy the Guide Dog Way

Dog guides partner with people who are blind, giving them the freedom to set their own schedules and to move confidently where they choose to travel. They are also devoted and loving companions. Learn all you ever wanted to know about the amazing dogs from our panel of experts – what they do for their human partners, how they are trained, and what happens when the harness comes off. Admission is free but registration is required.

