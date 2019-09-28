Train Your Puppy the Guide Dog Way

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Dog guides partner with people who are blind, giving them the freedom to set their own schedules and to move confidently where they choose to travel. They are also devoted and loving companions. Learn all you ever wanted to know about the amazing dogs from our panel of experts – what they do for their human partners, how they are trained, and what happens when the harness comes off. Admission is free but registration is required.

For more information call (502) 899-2213, email kcarpenter@aph.org or visit aph.org

502-899-2213
