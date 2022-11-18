Training Reels HypeVision Independent Film Festival
Baxter Avenue Theater 1250 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Join us as we screen some great local & international filmmakers' projects. Following the films, awards will be given and attendees will be invited to attend a non-sponsored afterparty!
For more information visit filmfreeway.com/TrainingReelsIndependentFilmFestival/tickets?welcome=true
