Transferable Skills Workshop

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Job titles don’t tell the whole story. Employers want to know how your skills translate into impact. In this session, Dr. Angie Taylor, President of Taylor Career Strategies, will help you uncover and present your transferable skills to open doors across industries.

What you’ll learn:

How to identify and communicate your transferable strengths.

Ways to bridge past experience with future opportunities.

Strategies to adapt your skills to new career paths.

Perfect for job seekers ready to pivot, grow, and make their next move count.

Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information call 859-962-4019 or visit kentonlibrary.org/events