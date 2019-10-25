Treasures of the Spanish World at Cincinnati Art Museum

× Expand Courtesy of The Hispanic Society of America, New York. Anthonis Mor van Dashhorst, called Antonio Moro (1517–1577), Spanish Netherlands, "Fernando Álvarez de Toledo, Third Duke of Alba," 1549, oil on wood, 42 ½ x 32 7/8 in. (108 x 83.5 cm).

Treasures of the Spanish World | October 25, 2019 – January 19, 2020

The exhibition tells a rich story of the cultures of Spain across the past three millennia, through some of the finest artworks from the Iberian Peninsula and the Spanish colonies.

With over 200 works of art and historical documents, the highlights of the Hispanic Society of America in New York City (the premier collection of Hispanic arts and culture in the United States), Treasures of the Spanish World will feature works from Spain and Latin America, including artifacts from Roman Spain; decorative arts and manuscripts of Islamic Spain; paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and works on paper from Medieval, Golden Age, and eighteenth-century Spain; Latin American colonial arts; and Spanish paintings of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. A significant number of these works have not been exhibited outside of the Hispanic Society, and some have never before been exhibited. For our tristate audiences, the exhibition offers an unprecedented look at the broad sweep of one of the greatest artistic traditions of Europe and the Americas.

The exhibition debuted at Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, Spain, and has since been seen in Mexico City and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Additional support for the exhibition has been provided by the Klein Foundation and the Robert Lehman Foundation.

Ticketed – Members are FREE | General admission: $16 | Seniors (65+), Children 6-17, and Students (with valid ID): $8 | Children 5 & under are FREE.

This special exhibit is FREE during extended hours (5-8 Thursday evenings) and also during Art After Dark events.

For more information call (513) 639-2995 or visit cincyart.org