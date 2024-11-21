× Expand Woman’s Club of Madisonville Christmas Auction Woman’s Club of Madisonville Christmas Auction

"Tree"mendous Christmas Auction

The Woman’s Club of Madisonville is hosting their “Tree”mendous Christmas Auction on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the Ballard Convention Center.

Hors d’oeuvre buffet.

Doors open and silent auction beings at 5:30 pm. Live auction begins at 6:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Merle Norman, Gather At The Mark, and A+M Monogram.

Or online with the link below.

Tickets online: www.tinyurl.com/wctreemendous

After purchasing your tickets please fill out the form below ⬇️

www.tinyurl.com/wcauctiontickets