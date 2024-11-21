"Tree"mendous Christmas Auction
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Woman’s Club of Madisonville Christmas Auction
The Woman’s Club of Madisonville is hosting their “Tree”mendous Christmas Auction on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the Ballard Convention Center.
Hors d’oeuvre buffet.
Doors open and silent auction beings at 5:30 pm. Live auction begins at 6:30 pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:
Merle Norman, Gather At The Mark, and A+M Monogram.
Or online with the link below.
Tickets online: www.tinyurl.com/wctreemendous
After purchasing your tickets please fill out the form below ⬇️
www.tinyurl.com/wcauctiontickets