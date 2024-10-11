Tree Week Lexington 2024

Celebrate all the ways trees improve our lives during this annual weeklong event!

It’s Tree Week in Lexington October 11-20. Experience a weeklong celebration dedicated to enhancing and appreciating Lexington’s tree canopy. Enjoy the trees and greenspaces throughout our city and region with friends and neighbors as we grow a healthy community by participating in tree plantings, walks, tours, hikes, climate conversations, educational programs, arts, literature, yoga and more!

For more information visit treeweeklexington.com/events/ 

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
