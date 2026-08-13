Tree Week
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Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
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Treeslouisville
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Tree Week 2026 banner
Celebrate trees and the multitude of ways they benefit our lives! Enjoy a week-long series of family-friendly events and volunteer opportunities across Jefferson county, including tree adoptions, tree plantings, guided nature and tree ID walks, scavenger hunts, film showings, guest speakers, and K-12 programming.
For more information call (502) 208-8746 or visit treeslouisville.org/treeweek
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Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family