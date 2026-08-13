× Expand Treeslouisville TW26 Banner - 1 Tree Week 2026 banner

Celebrate trees and the multitude of ways they benefit our lives! Enjoy a week-long series of family-friendly events and volunteer opportunities across Jefferson county, including tree adoptions, tree plantings, guided nature and tree ID walks, scavenger hunts, film showings, guest speakers, and K-12 programming.

For more information call (502) 208-8746 or visit treeslouisville.org/treeweek