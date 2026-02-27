TreeFest 2026

Thurman-Hutchins Park 3227 River Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

TreeFest 2026

TreeFest is Louisville’s Arbor Day celebration, bringing the community together to explore the essential role trees play in our lives. This family-friendly event is packed with creative, engaging, and fun activities for all ages.﻿

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon on April 11th celebrating trees, community, and sustainability!

For more information visit treeslouisville.org/treefest

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
