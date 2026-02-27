× Expand Cricket Press TreeFest Banner

TreeFest 2026

TreeFest is Louisville’s Arbor Day celebration, bringing the community together to explore the essential role trees play in our lives. This family-friendly event is packed with creative, engaging, and fun activities for all ages.﻿

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon on April 11th celebrating trees, community, and sustainability!

For more information visit treeslouisville.org/treefest