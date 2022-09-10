Tri-County Car Club - First Responders Tribute Cruise

to

Downtown Campbellsville 325 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42719

The Car Cruise, presented by the Tri-County Car Club, will be held once a month from April to October from 3-6 pm. Cars, trucks, hot rods, classics, rat rods, and motorcycles will all be making their way to Campbellsville! There will be music, door prizes, good food and, of course, lots of vehicles to look over.

For more info contact Bob Cutler at (270) 789-7852 visit tri-countycarclub.com 

270-789-7852
