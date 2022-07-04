Tri-County Car Club - Independence Day Car Show

× Expand Tri-County Car Club Tri-County Car Club

The Car Cruise, presented by the Tri-County Car Club, will be held once a month from April to October from 3-6 pm. Cars, trucks, hot rods, classics, rat rods, and motorcycles will all be making their way to Campbellsville! There will be music, door prizes, good food and, of course, lots of vehicles to look over.

For more info contact Bob Cutler at (270) 789-7852 visit tri-countycarclub.com