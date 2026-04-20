× Expand Tri-State Antique Market Tri-State Antique Market

The Tri-State Antique Market is Indiana’s largest antiques and vintage only market with 200+ vendors selling a wide variety of vintage and retro goods at each monthly event. The Market occurs the first Sunday of the month from May through October and promotes a fun and relaxing open air shopping environment. $5 adult admission, free parking and concessions available. Market hours from 6 AM to 3 PM ET. Located at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, US 50 and Hollywood Blvd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. $5 adult admission charged at the gate.

Date and Time: Sun, 03 May 2026 06:00 - Sun, 03 May 2026 15:00

Venue details: U.S. 50 & Hollywood Boulevard, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 47025, United States