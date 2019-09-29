× Expand Photo courtesy of the Norton Center for the Arts In celebration of the Beatles 50th Anniversary of the White Album, Flower Power Concerts, Inc presents Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Mickey Dolenze (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago), and Joey Molland (Badfinger) performing their greatest hits along with songs from the Beatles White Album

A Tribute To The Beatles White Album

Fifty years ago, the eponymous Beatles’ record known as The White Album was released. The controversial double LP has been hailed as both a masterpiece and the beginning of the end for the Beatles. Join a collection of all-star musicians, including Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz (the voice of The Monkees), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of Chicago), and Badfinger’s Joey Molland, as they perform the infamous album in its entirety.

