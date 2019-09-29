A Tribute To The Beatles White Album

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Fifty years ago, the eponymous Beatles’ record known as The White Album was released. The controversial double LP has been hailed as both a masterpiece and the beginning of the end for the Beatles. Join a collection of all-star musicians, including Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz (the voice of The Monkees), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of Chicago), and Badfinger’s Joey Molland, as they perform the infamous album in its entirety.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
