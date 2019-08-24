× Expand Jenny Kawa Johnny Cash and George Jones Tribute Concert

Tribute to Johnny Cash and George Jones

CMA members Ralph Curtis & Anthony Fannin and the Nashville Impostors bring the Grand Ole Opry to your hometown. In addition to impersonations of Johnny Cash & George Jones they also perform many other Number One Hits of Artist's that put Nashville on the map. With good clean country comedy filtered throughout, this show is a hit everywhere.

Hits include:

Folsom Prison Blues, He Stopped Lovin Her Today, Walk The Line, Grand Tour, Jackson, The Race is On, Ring of Fire, Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes, , Forever & Ever Amen, Rhinestone Cowboy, Seminole Wind, Killin Time, I Told You So, White Lightnin, and many more...

For more information call (270) 699-2787​ or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/miles-of-summer.html