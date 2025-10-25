Trick or Treat at the Old State Capitol

Join us as we light up the night with laughter, joy, and Halloween magic! The Kentucky Historical Society will be handing out candy on the Old State Capitol lawn as a participant in the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event. Visit other local downtown businesses and trick-or-treat stations along Broadway Street from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Come for candy and stay for more festivities throughout Historic Downtown Frankfort, such as the Thriller Parade hosted by Downtown Frankfort Inc.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/trick-or-treat-at-the-old-state-capitol