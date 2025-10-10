× Expand Cadiz Trigg County Tourism Just one of the many booths set up for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival

Trigg County Country Ham Festial

Join us for the 49th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This event will be held in downtown Cadiz October 10-11, 2025. There will be over 200 vendors, food booths, live music and much more. The West Cadiz Park will feature carnival rides, carnival games and even a petting zoo. Join us on Saturday October 11th for the making of Kentucky's largest Country Ham and Biscuit being made and baked in an 10 foot oven. This event has something for all ages to enjoy.

For more information call 270-522-8244 or visit TriggHamFest.com