Trimble County Apple Festival

Trimble County Courthouse 30 HWY 42 East, Bedford, Kentucky 40006

Come Kickoff the fall season with our 28th annual Trimble County Apple Festival! Visit our unique arts and crafts, quilt display, live music, pageants for all ages, an apple pie baking contest, kid activities, many food booths, and much, much more! We strive to make this a FUN event for the whole family! You don’t want to miss out!!!! Many of the patrons who return year after year say this is one of the highest quality festivals they attend.

We are located just 35 miles NE of Louisville off I-71 Exit 34.

For more information call 502-552-4362 or visit our website trimbleapplefest.org 

