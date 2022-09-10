Trimble County Apple Festival
Outdoor Courthouse Lawn 30 US-42, Kentucky 40006
Trimble County Apple Festival will be held on September 10-11, 2022. This two day festival will feature crafts, kids activities, music, pageants, apple pie contest, delicious apples, tasty food, and much more. Hours: Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12pm-5pm
For more information, please visit trimbleapplefest.org/index.html
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor