× Expand Michelle Clark Trims and Whims 2026 Holiday Craft Show

This annual event is a 2 day Holiday Craft Show featuring 100+ booths, local authors, a kids make & take art room, and a tea room. The craft show is sponsored by the Kentucky Alpha Iota chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international nonprofit organization of women educators. Proceeds from this event go to charity, including scholarships for students pursuing a degree in education.