Triple Crown Cat Fanciers Allbreed Cat Show

Kentucky Indoor Sports 404 Sporting Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

More than 200 pedigree cats from around the country are expected to compete. An Agility Competition will take place both days. Top breeders will be present, pets available for adoption. There will be a vendors' mall with many unique items for sale. The concession stand will have food and drinks (including beer) available. Free parking. The public is welcome! See our Facebook page, Triple Crown Cat Fanciers, for a $1 discount admission coupon.

Spectators may bring a can of cat food as a donation for the Lexington Human Society and receive a ticket for a door prize.

A portion of the show proceeds will benefit local feline shelters and rescues.

Kentucky Indoor Sports 404 Sporting Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

