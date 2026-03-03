× Expand The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale

A special Doll Display in Celebration of the 250th Birthday of America. Dolls representing the book and movie " Anne of Green Gable", also a demonstration on restring your dolls.

Date and Time: On Sat, 11 Apr 2026 10:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky, 41048, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs

Price: General Admission: USD 7.00

For more information call 513-404-8181.