The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale
Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky 41048
A special Doll Display in Celebration of the 250th Birthday of America. Dolls representing the book and movie " Anne of Green Gable", also a demonstration on restring your dolls.
Date and Time: On Sat, 11 Apr 2026 10:00 - 15:00
Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs
Price: General Admission: USD 7.00
For more information call 513-404-8181.