The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale

to

Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky 41048

The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale

A special Doll Display in Celebration of the 250th Birthday of America. Dolls representing the book and movie " Anne of Green Gable", also a demonstration on restring your dolls.

Date and Time: On Sat, 11 Apr 2026 10:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky, 41048, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs

Price: General Admission: USD 7.00

For more information call 513-404-8181. 

Info

Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky 41048
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
513-404-8181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale - 2026-04-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale - 2026-04-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale - 2026-04-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Triple Crown Doll Annual Show and Sale - 2026-04-11 10:00:00 ical