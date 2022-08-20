× Expand Woodford Humane Society Triple Crown Trot 5K

Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

IT'S BACK! The Triple Crown Trot is making its triumphant return on August 20 (we sure hope) after two years of Covid cancellations. Join us and see world-famous Ashford Stud in a totally unique way!

Get inspired by some truly great racers: the Triple Crown Trot 5K is a chip-timed road race that takes you through the rolling hills that Justify and American Pharoah call home. Run or walk at your own pace - all experience levels welcome!

Race-Day Registration: 7:00-7:45 AM

Race Start: 8:00 AM

All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society and the animals who call it their temporary home.

For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit runsignup.com/triplecrowntrot