Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

to

Coolmore's Ashford Stud McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

IT'S BACK! The Triple Crown Trot is making its triumphant return on August 20 (we sure hope) after two years of Covid cancellations. Join us and see world-famous Ashford Stud in a totally unique way!

Get inspired by some truly great racers: the Triple Crown Trot 5K is a chip-timed road race that takes you through the rolling hills that Justify and American Pharoah call home. Run or walk at your own pace - all experience levels welcome!

Race-Day Registration: 7:00-7:45 AM

Race Start: 8:00 AM

All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society and the animals who call it their temporary home.

For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit runsignup.com/triplecrowntrot

Info

Coolmore's Ashford Stud McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
859.873.5491
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2022-08-20 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2022-08-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2022-08-20 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2022-08-20 08:00:00 ical