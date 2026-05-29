× Expand TRIPLE T and LUCKY 5 BARBOURVILLE BULLS and BARRELS TRIPLE T and LUCKY 5 BARBOURVILLE BULLS and BARRELS

TRIPLE T and LUCKY 5 BARBOURVILLE BULLS and BARRELS

BARBOURVILLE, KY!! Get ready for two thrilling nights of RODEO ACTION!! June 19 and June 20 at Legion Field!! (502 Pitzer Street)

Triple T Bulls and Lucky 5 Bulls are bringing the heat, as some of the toughest cowboys square up against some of the rankest bulls in the region, riding for guts, glory, buckles, and cold hard cash!!

AND: The Ladies with the Fast Horses will be turning and burning, chasing barrels, cash, and the Ladies Barrel Racing Championship Buckle!

WITH: Special Saturday LIVE performance with Country recording and touring artist, ANDY BUCKNER!!

PLUS: Mutton Bust'n! Bring the Lil' Buckaroos early to sign up, 60 lbs and under, parent or legal guardian need to sign up at the announcer's stand before the show, $5 each. There are LIMITED spots, that fill up fast!!!

Funnymen!! Concessions!! Mechanical bull!! Vendors!! Prizes!! Family Fun!!

Gates open at 5 pm.

Admission is CASH ONLY at the gate:

Adults/13 and up: $20

Kids ages 6-12: $10

Kids 5 and under: FREE!!

CALL IN for Contestants:

June 15th between 6-9pm

423-737-7750

Come early for a good seat, and carpool if you can!!

For more information call 423-737-7750.