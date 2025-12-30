× Expand Triple T's Southeast Shootout Pro Bullriding Tour FINALS Triple T's Southeast Shootout Pro Bullriding Tour FINALS

LEXINGTON KY!! Get ready for two ACTION-PACKED nights of PRO BULL RIDING!!

Triple T's Southeast Shootout Pro Bull Riding Tour is bringing some of the toughest cowboys and rankest bulls East of the Mississippi to square off Friday and Saturday, January 9th and 10th, in AllTech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park!! This is next-level, high-octane bull riding excitement!! *INDOOR HEATED ARENA!!*

*PLUS!... Entertainment by Sensational Funnyman, DAVE "SHOWTIME" MEYER!!

*WITH: Special music guests before the show each night at 6 pm:

FRIDAY NIGHT: Brennan Edwards!!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Andy Buckner!!

*Vendors!!

*Concessions!!

*Prizes!!

**AND: Reserved V I.P. TABLES and SUITES!!

-VIP SUITE: Seats up to 20 people.

-VIP TABLE: Arena floor/dirt-side, you won't get any closer to the action unless you are getting on a bull!! Seats up to 6 people.

RESERVED SEATING:

$35 in Advance

$40 at the Door

GENERAL ADMISSION:

$25 in Advance

$30 at the Door

Scan the QR Code for Advance and VIP tickets!!

https://app.myticketfox.com/prod/r/tf/ticketfox/event-details?evt=2009956&clear=CR&tz=-5:00

Don't miss this one!!

Date and Time: On Friday January 09, 2026 at 19:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky, 40511, United States

Category: Sports / Leisure | Rodeo

Price:

General Admission: USD 30.00

For more information call 423-737-7750.