Tristate MX Indoor Motocross Championship

The thrill and excitement of Indoor Motocross Championship

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at 7:00 PM & Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Ticket prices are $16 for Adults and Children, Day of show $20 & kids under 5 are FREE.

For more information visit eastkyexpo.com