Triumph FC Post-Game Silent Disco at Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club
Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club 3000 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Louisville Silent Disco
Calling all soccer fans! We're so excited to join Louisville Triumph FC for a post-game silent disco on March 22nd! It's the final game of Triumph FC's second season and we'll be dancing from about 10:45pm to 1am. We'll have all the best bangers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, and decades. Come on out at 8:45 to watch Triumph take on the Youngstown Nighthawks and stick around to celebrate another great season!
For more information call (502) 324-5048.