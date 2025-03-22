Triumph FC Post-Game Silent Disco at Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're so excited to join Louisville Triumph FC for a post-game silent disco on March 22nd!

Calling all soccer fans! We're so excited to join Louisville Triumph FC for a post-game silent disco on March 22nd! It's the final game of Triumph FC's second season and we'll be dancing from about 10:45pm to 1am. We'll have all the best bangers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, and decades. Come on out at 8:45 to watch Triumph take on the Youngstown Nighthawks and stick around to celebrate another great season!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.