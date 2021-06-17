Triumphant Quartet, His Heart gospel concert

× Expand Publicity photo Triumphant Quartet

The Triumphant Quartet and His Heart gospel groups will be in concert at the Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg on Thursday, June 17.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, all persons attending a gospel concert will be encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Sixty percent capacity at the church will be in practice.

For more information call (502) 839-3415